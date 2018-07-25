LVMH H1 profits rise 41 percent

French retailer of luxury goods LVMH said on Tuesday its Group share of H1 net profit for 2018 increased by 41.2 percent to 3,004 million Euros. Revenues increased by 10.3 percent from the same period last year. For the second quarter, the company's revenues increased by 11 percent

The company’s profit from recurring operations for H1 2018 was 4,648 million Euros, up from 3,640 million Euros a year earlier. Revenues rose to 21.75 million Euros. The profit margin of the company rose to 21.4 percent compared to 18.5 percent a year ago.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton was founded in 1987 by Louis Vuitton and is based in Paris, France. The globally acclaimed luxury conglomerate, LVMH is the only group present in all five major sectors of the luxury market including wines & spirits, fashion & Leather goods, perfumes & cosmetics, watches & jewellery and selective retailing. The Group boasts of almost 70 luxury fashion houses under its fold with some unparalleled names such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Fendi among others.

Offering ready-to-wear, accessories, leather good, the Paris-listed company has 145,000 employees worldwide and operates more than 4370 stores.

Picture:Louis Vuitton website