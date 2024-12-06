LVMH invests in Scandinavian luggage brand Db

Db luggage campaign Credits: Courtesy Db

Norwegian accessories upstart Db has quietly been reshaping how adventurers and urban nomads perceive luggage. This week, the brand secured a minority investment from LVMH Luxury Ventures.

Founded in 2012 by entrepreneur Truls Brataas and professional free-skier Jon Olsson, Db represents a new breed of design-driven equipment brands that transcend traditional market boundaries. What began as a passion project has evolved into a serious contender in the global travel accessories market, catching the discerning eye of luxury's most influential investment arm.

The investment is more than a simple cash injection. For Db, it represents a path to strategic growth - leveraging LVMH's global network to translate a cult Scandinavian brand into an international powerhouse. CEO Richard Collier iterated: "This isn't about changing who we are, but amplifying our potential."

With plans to expand in the US and Asia, and teasing future innovations like an aluminum luggage line and golf travel gear, Db is positioning itself at the intersection of adventure, design, and premium lifestyle. The brand's core appeal lies in its ability to speak to a generation that views travel not as a logistical challenge, but as a creative expression.

Good timing

As global travel rebounds and younger consumers prioritise both functionality and aesthetic sophistication, Db's minimalist, robust design philosophy finds itself perfectly aligned with market demands.

“Today’s premium traveler isn’t looking for the same old black suitcase - they want travel gear that reflects their lifestyle” founder Brataas notes. “They want to travel with a premium brand that shares their values and believes in the transformational power of journeying into the world.”

For LVMH, this represents a calculated bet on the next generation of luxury - one that values authenticity, performance, and a nuanced understanding of modern mobility.

"Db is a reference in the luggage sector, combining truly distinctive designs, high-quality and functionality, and geared towards a close community of outdoor enthusiasts, athletes, creative people and passionate travelers, with whom the brand entertains close ties. Db has a strong position in Scandinavia with an untapped growth potential in the rest of the world. We are confident that it will also become a global brand thanks to the expertise and full-hearted dedication of Truls, Richard and their team” says Julie Bercovy, CEO, LVMH Luxury Ventures Advisors.