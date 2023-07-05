LVMH joins forces with French Government to promote craftsmanship

Luxury group giant LVMH has taken a leading role as the main partner in the inaugural edition of the Rencontres Économiques des Métiers d'art forum in Tonnerre, Burgundy. This event aims to unite key stakeholders from the economic, political, institutional, and social spheres to foster new collaborations among artisans, organizations, companies, and regions. The forum is aligned with the French government's three-year strategy to revitalize and structure the diverse art and craft sectors.

The national program, built on five pillars—promoting savoir-faire among younger generations, preserving rare skills, integrating craftsmanship into local life, supporting innovation and creation, and promoting French savoir-faire internationally—resonates with LVMH's dedication to cultivating excellence in France and of course to the production of its products.

In addition to the 100,000 skilled artisans who preserve 280 heritage crafts within LVMH Maisons, the group collaborates with a diverse ecosystem of artisans and initiates numerous programs to attract and train a new generation of talent, contributing to the economic growth of French regions. Preserving and projecting these crafts into the future remains essential for the development and allure of LVMH's fashion houses and brands.

LVMH employs 8,000 artisans around the world

LVMH's economic footprint in France is extensive, with over 8,000 skilled artisans employed worldwide, and plans to fill 3,000 positions in France by the end of 2024, the company said in a news release. The group's activities generate employment for approximately 160,000 people indirectly in the French economy. With 518 boutiques and 112 production and craft sites in France, LVMH has invested 5 billion euros in modernising existing boutiques, establishing new workshops, and stimulating employment opportunities globally.