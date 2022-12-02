LVMH opens applications for 10th edition of LVMH Prize

Luxury conglomerate LVMH has announced the applications of its 10th LVMH Prize are now open.

Until January 29, 2023, international designers under 40 will be able to apply to be considered for the prestigious prize, with the requirements stating that they must have created at least two womenswear, menswear or genderless collections.

The winner of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers will receive a 300,000 euro endowment and a tailored mentorship by various teams at LVMH.

Meanwhile, the recipient of the Karl Lagerfeld Prize will be awarded a 150,000 euro allocation and a one-year mentorship by LVMH teams.

Additionally, in collaboration with fashion schools, the event will recognise a number of young fashion school graduates.

Applications for this prize will be open until March 19, 2023.

In a release, executive vice president of LVMH-owned brand Louis Vuitton, Delphine Arnault, said: “Ten years after its creation, the LVMH Prize has become a benchmark, a key player in nurturing young designers.

“It has evolved over the years: the prize reflects the developments and trends that drive fashion and, more broadly speaking, society.

“Many influential young designers have taken part in it over the last ten years, which shows the role the prize plays in talent spotting.”

Last year, winner S.S. Daley joined prize alumni Nensi Dojaka, Thebe Magugu and Marine Serre in being honoured with the award.

The semi-final is set to take place March 2 and 3, 2023, and will be accessible on a dedicated website and through social media.