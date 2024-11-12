LVMH plans to invest in Mykita

LVMH plans to further expand its presence in the eyewear sector and has set its sights on Mykita. The French luxury goods group wants to acquire a stake in Mykita through its subsidiary Thélios, the Berlin-based eyewear manufacturer confirmed to FashionUnited. Germany's competition regulatory agency still has to give its approval.

“We are proud of the trust and support of Thélios, the eyewear division of LVMH, which shares our values ​​and vision for the future – this is a real confirmation of the path we have taken,” said Mykita founder Moritz Krüger.

Thélios is planning a minority stake, while the remaining shares will be held by creative director Krüger and Galeria co-owner Bernd Beetz, meaning Mykita will remain independent even after the investment.

The eyewear specialist Mykita was founded in Berlin in 2003 on the premises of a former daycare center, from which the name is derived. Since 2014, the company has brought all its divisions together under one roof in the Berlin district of Kreuzberg. Mykita is now planning to move its headquarters within Berlin. The company employs around 320 people.

In addition to two stores in Berlin and one store each in Munich and Hamburg, there are also locations in Bangkok, Los Angeles, Monterrey, New York, Osaka, Taipei, Tokyo, Washington and Zurich.