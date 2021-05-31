LVMH presents commitment to circular economy at ChangeNOW Summit

At the recent ChangeNOW Summit, which took place virtually from 27th to 29th May, Antoine Arnault, responsible for image and environment at LVMH, presented the French luxury group’s commitment to supporting a circular economy. Its approach, known as “creative circularity”, is one of the four strategic pillars of the Group’s environmental program, LIFE 360.

Arnault emphasised the benefits of a circular economy model for reconciling economic growth and the protection of natural resources and cited some recent initiatives by LVMH’s maisons, among them the LV Trainer Upcycling collection by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton; projects to recycle surplus leather at Celine, Loewe and Berluti; and the integration of eco-design in the product development process at Hennessy.

More circular products and packaging at LVMH over next ten years

He also mentioned Nona Source , a new platform launched by LVMH employees as part of the Group’s DARE intrapreneurship program. The initiative enables the Maisons to swap fabrics and budding stylists to purchase them at competitive prices.

Over the next ten years, LVMH is planning to offer not only more environmentally friendly products but also packaging. This includes new circular economy services such as repairs and upcycling by 2023; zero plastic from virgin fossil fuels in the Group’s packaging by 2026; and an eco-design approach for all new products by 2030.

As another LIFE 360 initiative, LVMH and UNESCO MAB (Man and Biosphere) also recently announced an extension of their joint project to combat deforestation in the Amazon, which is a major threat to the region’s precious ecosystems.

A replay of Antoine Arnault’s talk at the ChangeNOW Summit can be found on the LVMH website or among the complete recording of the event on its website, event.changenow.world.