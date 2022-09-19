LVMH reveals plans to cut energy consumption

Luxury group LVMH has announced an energy efficiency plan that falls in line with the French government’s new measures to support collective and individual energy consumption.

It comes as tensions surrounding the electricity market continue to increase as winter approaches, with LVMH stating that it will begin to reduce its electricity consumption from October.

Starting in France and then to be implemented throughout the group globally, the company said it will be following two key measures to enable a 10 percent consumption reduction over the course of a year.

Firstly, the group will turn off the lighting throughout the night in the group’s portfolio stores, including the likes of Dior, Louis Vuitton and Fendi, as well as its administrative sites.

Additionally, the company will be modifying indoor temperatures at all of its industrial sites, administrative sites and stores, while also increasing its investments towards the completion of its renewable energy transition.

Ultimately, the group hopes to achieve 15 percent reduction in energy consumption worldwide by 2023, in comparison to 2021.

The group’s France-based employees will also be requested to adopt certain behaviours through an awareness campaign and are to be encouraged to use the EcoWatt app allowing them to manage their at-home energy consumption.