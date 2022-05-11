LVMH’s Nona Source opens its first UK showroom

Nona Source, the established luxury fabric resale platform, which re-values deadstock fabrics and leathers from LVMH Fashion and Leather Goods Maisons, has opened its first UK showroom at The Mills Fabrica in London.

The start-up was launched last year to serve the creative community, selling surplus fabrics from the LVMH fashion and leather goods brands at a competitive price of up to 70 percent off the original wholesale price.

Previously, Nona Source only operated a Paris showroom, and from May 11, the London location will allow fashion and design creatives in the UK to weave sustainable and circular fashion ethics into their collections by using high-quality deadstock materials. Creative professionals will be able to book a private appointment with a Nona Source expert from Monday to Friday directly via the Nona Source website.

Romain Brabo, co-founder of Nona Source, said in a statement: “I am so glad that for our first anniversary we are opening a London showroom in one of the most creative places in the world. It is such a major step forward in Nona Sources’ commitment to develop circular creativity and creative re-use as well as supporting young and emerging designers, talent and brands.”

Brabo, an expert in materials purchasing and manufacturing at LVMH-owned Givenchy and Kenzo, first discovered high-quality fabrics stored in couture houses' warehouses back in 2017, and saw an opportunity to give the deadstock a new lease of life. Through Dare, LVMH’s “intrapreneurial” programme, an incubator for new projects to transform ideas into concrete solutions, he teamed up with LVMH colleagues Anne Prieur Du Perray and Marie Falguera to build the Nona Source resale platform.

Image: Nona Source

The service is already being utilised by UK designers, including Richard Malone, Bianca Saunders and Stella McCartney, who states that Nona Source is a “ground-breaking circular platform that will revolutionise the fashion industry” and that her brand already uses it.

“It’s no secret that the fashion industry has a huge waste issue; currently, less than 1 percent of material used to produce clothing is recycled into new textiles,” added McCartney. “This is where Nona Source comes in, taking these incredible deadstock fabrics from the world’s leading fashion maisons under the LVMH umbrella and offering them at competitive prices – meaning they are accessible for all brands, new and old.”

The showroom is located at The Mills Fabrica in Kings Cross, London, a space funded by Hong Kong-based Nan Fung Group, to advance regenerative solutions and sustainable innovations across fashion and agri-tech.

Nikita Jayasuria, general manager of The Mills Fabrica, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Nona Source on the launch of their first official flagship showroom here in the UK at The Mills Fabrica. Nona Source’s profound mission not only strongly aligns with ours around sustainability, but they are pioneering a new form of fashion that puts circular and no waste ethics at the forefront of luxury and cutting-edge design. We at The Mills Fabrica are so proud to support Nona Source on their journey and to welcome them to our community.”