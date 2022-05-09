LVMH’s virtual avatar reveals start-ups taking part in group’s Innovation Award

Luxury conglomerate LVMH has revealed the 21 start-ups that will be joining its LVMH Lab at the 2022 Viva Technology fair, taking part from June 15 to 18.

Additionally, the selected companies will also be in with a chance of winning this year’s LVMH Innovation Award, now in its sixth edition, with the winning candidates to be invited to join the LVMH accelerator programme, La Maison des Startups.

While one start-up will be named the winner of the award, an additional prize will go to a start-up selected for the most compelling data and artificial intelligence solution.

Six different categories define the chosen start-ups this year, covering everything from 3D product experience and metaverse to omnichannel and retail.

Notable companies selected for the line up include the likes of digital wardrobe platform, DressX; streaming technology firm, SeenThis; alternative fur producer, BioFluff; and agricultural development firm, Genesis.

The awards ceremony will take place June 16, during the VivaTech event, for which LVMH has been a partner of since its inception.

The participants were revealed by LVMH’s Livi, the luxury group’s ‘Face of Innovation’ and virtual avatar which was created by Altava, a 2021 LVMH Innovation Award Finalist. Created to promote innovations by the group, Livi is set to co-host the Innovation Award live from a virtual home, as well as taking part in the digital edition of VivaTech.