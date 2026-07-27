LVMH sales approach 39 billion euros in H1 amid a tense climate

On Monday, luxury giant LVMH announced sales of 38.6 billion euros for the first half of 2026. This figure demonstrates stability and accelerated growth, despite a climate disrupted by the conflict in the Middle East.

From January to the end of June 2026, the net profit of the owner of Louis Vuitton, Dior, Celine and Moët & Chandon remained stable compared to 2025, amounting to 5.7 billion euros. Recurring operating income reached 8.7 billion euros, generating an operating margin of 22.5 percent. The company also reported available cash flow of 4.1 billion euros.

In the second quarter, the group's organic sales growth was 3 percent. Excluding the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, this growth reached 4 percent.

Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH, emphasises that the group's houses are maintaining a strict focus on cost and margin control. This strategy, focused on quality standards and product innovation, is the group's main focus for the second half of 2026.

Fashion and leather goods division's momentum

The fashion and leather goods sector experienced a gradual acceleration, returning to organic growth of 1 percent in the second quarter. This strategic division reported half-year sales of 18.15 billion euros.

Several elements cited in the press release explain this performance:

Louis Vuitton is celebrating the 130th anniversary of its Monogram pattern and is building on the results of its new boutiques in Beijing and Seoul.

Christian Dior is benefiting from the launch of Jonathan Anderson's first creations, particularly with the release of the Cigale bag.

The houses of Celine, Loewe, Givenchy and Fendi are continuing to refresh their collections under the direction of their respective designers.

Loro Piana is maintaining its commercial progress with the launch of its new “Nomadic Reverie” collection.

An agreement has been officially signed with the company WHP Global for the sale of the Marc Jacobs brand by LVMH.

Arnault states that Jonathan Anderson's creations for the house of Christian Dior are a commercial success: “The acceleration of growth in the second quarter is notably due to the great success of Jonathan Anderson's first creations for Christian Dior”.

Complementary sector performances

The LVMH group does not specify the figures for each house. However, documents reviewed by FashionUnited indicate that the brands Tiffany & Co. and Bvlgari are driving the growth of the watches and jewellery division, which amounted to 11 percent in the second quarter.

In selective retailing, organic growth was 5 percent in the first half of 2026. The Sephora brand is gaining market share and continuing its sustained international expansion. The retailer continues to enhance its offering with exclusive launches in key markets such as North America and the UK.

For 2026, the group states that despite a still uncertain geopolitical and economic climate, it “remains confident and will maintain a strategy focused on continuously strengthening the desirability of its brands.”