LVMH share price recovers after slight dip following results announcement

LVMH share price recovered on Friday morning after opening 1.5 percent lower on Euronext Paris. The share price has since risen by 4.7 percent compared to the previous day. The French luxury group announced after market close on Thursday that it had suffered both a decline in revenue and profit in the first financial half.

The price per share at the time of writing (Friday, July 25, 12:30pm GMT+2) was 487.55 euros. The most recent high in LVMH’s share price was on January 27, 2025. At that time, the price per share on the French stock exchange reached 754.80 euros.

LVMH reported a 4 percent drop in revenue on Thursday. Profit even decreased by 22 percent. Specifically, this represents a profit decline of 5.7 billion euros compared to the first half of the previous financial year.