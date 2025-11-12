LVMH strengthens Swiss watchmaking ties with La Joux-Perret investment

The LVMH Watches Division, which encompasses Hublot, Tag Heuer, and Zenith, has announced the acquisition of a minority stake in La Joux-Perret, a recognized Swiss manufacturer specializing in the design and production of sophisticated watch movements.

This strategic move is paired with a commercial partnership intended to secure new production capacity and innovation capabilities across LVMH's watchmaking portfolio. The partnership formalizes an existing relationship, which includes the development of the innovative solar quartz movement currently featured in Tag Heuer’s Aquaracer and Formula 1 collections, as well as a movement for Tiffany&Co’s Rope watch.

This investment is positioned as a long-term plan to reinforce LVMH's industrial ties within Switzerland, the heart of the watchmaking industry, where the Group already operates 16 manufactures.

Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of LVMH Watches Division, underscored the significance of the partnership, stating: "We are pleased to strengthen our ties with La Joux-Perret. Their technical mastery, industrial excellence, and deep roots in the Swiss watchmaking landscape make it an ideal partner for our watchmaking Maisons. Together, we aim to lead the way in sustainable high-precision watch movements, leveraging our unmatched expertise in solar energy."

La Joux-Perret will retain its operational independence and continue to provide expertise and services to all current and future clients. Citizen Group, which owns La Joux-Perret, will also maintain independent operation of its own watch brands.

Yoshitaka Oji, president & CEO of Citizen Watch Group, welcomed the development, adding: “We are delighted to welcome LVMH to the capital of La Joux-Perret and to celebrate the reinforcement of their commercial relationship. This strategic alliance with a key partner confirms the recognition of its expertise and opens new long-term development prospects.”