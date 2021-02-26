Business
LVMH subsidiary buys majority stake in Birkenstock
By AFP
41 minutes ago
A subsidiary of French luxury group LVMH and its billionaire owner Bernard Arnault have purchased a majority stake in Birkenstock, the German maker of the iconic and eponymous sandals said Friday. "We will get excellent market access and contacts in Asia through the new co-owners, and can push on with our growth at an accelerated pace," Birkenstock chief executive Oliver Reichert told business weekly Handelsblatt.(AFP)