LVMH teaming up with Epic Games for customer experiences

French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has announced a strategic partnership with Fortnite creator Epic Games to create new immersive customer experiences utilising 3D technology.

In a statement, LVMH, the parent company of Louis Vuitton and Dior, said it will leverage Epic Games’ suite of tools to offer experiences, including virtual fitting rooms and fashion shows, 360 product carousels, augmented reality, and the creation of digital twins.

LVMH adds that utilising technology such as Unreal Engine, the advanced real-time 3D creation tool and 3D modelling tech Reality Capture, as well as Epic Games’ Twinmotion and MetaHuman technology, will allow the luxury fashion group to “unlock significant growth opportunities”.

Toni Belloni, general manager of LVMH, said: “We have always been committed to innovations with the potential to bring our customers new experiences. Interactive games, which have developed into a full-fledged cultural phenomenon, are a perfect example.

“The partnership with Epic Games will accelerate our expertise in 3D tools and ecosystems, from the creation of new collections to ad campaigns and to our Maisons’ websites. We will also engage more effectively with young generations who are very much at ease with these codes and uses.”

Bill Clifford, vice president of Unreal Engine at Epic Games, added: “With this partnership, we will work with LVMH’s designers to transform physical and digital product creation using Epic's suite of advanced creator tools.

“We are excited to accelerate the Group's adoption of Unreal Engine, Reality Capture, Twinmotion and MetaHuman technology, and help LVMH’s global brands engage with customers through immersive digital experiences.”

Several LVMH Maisons have already successfully adopted solutions from Epic, including Bulgari, which unveiled a captivating metaverse experience inspired by ancient Rome dubbed ‘Virtual Rome’ at Viva Technology in 2022. The project was developed using Epic’s Unreal Engine 5.

While at this year’s Viva Technology taking place in Paris until June 17, Louis Vuitton is presenting the ‘Digital Show Experience’ at the LVMH Pavilion, designed using Epic’s Unreal Engine 5, MetaHuman technology and Reality Capture. This six-minute interactive and immersive experience lets visitors relive the autumn/winter 2023 men’s show, which took place at Louvre Cour Carrée in January. Visitors can discover a selection of looks and creations from the Louis Vuitton men’s collection during a digital journey through the seven rooms in the décor of the show.