LVMH to sell Marc Jacobs to WHP Global and G-III Apparel Group

LVMH has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Marc Jacobs label to New York-based brand management firm WHP Global. Announced on May 14, 2026, the transaction brings to a close nearly three decades of partnership between the luxury giant and the American designer. As part of the deal, G-III Apparel Group will join WHP Global in co-owning the brand through a newly established 50/50 joint venture. The two companies are also raising up to 850 million dollars to finance the acquisition.

Industry experts say the decision to offload select brands reflects LVMH’s strategy of concentrating resources on its larger, high-priority labels. The move follows last year’s sale of Off-White to Bluestar Alliance and the divestment of its stake in Stella McCartney in January. Reports also indicate that the group is exploring a potential sale of Fenty Beauty.

At the same time, ongoing conflict in the Middle East has continued to disrupt travel and dampen consumer spending across the region. LVMH recently said the war in Iran reduced group sales by at least 1 percent in the latest quarter, with weaker spending in the Gulf further compounded by a decline in tourism across Europe.

Strategic expansion for WHP Global and G-III

The joint venture will retain the intellectual property of Marc Jacobs, while G-III is set to acquire and manage the brand’s global operating business, including direct-to-consumer (D2C) and wholesale sectors.

The acquisition positions Marc Jacobs as a central component of WHP Global’s premium fashion vertical, which currently includes labels such as Vera Wang, Rag & Bone, and G-Star. Upon completion of the deal, WHP Global expects its global retail sales to surpass 9.50 billion dollars.

G-III will invest approximately 500 million dollars to fund its portion of the transaction using cash on hand and revolving credit facilities. G-III chairman and chief executive officer, Morris Goldfarb, noted that the move underscores a commitment to diversifying a portfolio that already includes DKNY and Donna Karan.

Continuity in creative leadership

Despite the change in ownership, founder Marc Jacobs will remain in his role as creative director. Jacobs expressed gratitude toward LVMH chairman and CEO, Bernard Arnault, for three decades of support and stated he looks forward to the next chapter of the brand.

Arnault described Jacobs as a designer of rare creativity and thanked him for his contribution to the group. LVMH first acquired a majority stake in the label in 1997, overseeing its expansion into a global business spanning ready-to-wear, handbags, and fragrance.

The partnership aims to accelerate growth by leveraging the licensing platform of WHP Global and the operating capabilities of G-III. WHP Global currently manages more than 15 brands that generate over 8.50 billion dollars in annual retail sales.