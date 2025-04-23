LVMH’s general meeting 2025: key figures

The LVMH group’s general meeting, which took place on April 17, 2025, featured a presentation of the main figures for 2024, compared to 2023, by LVMH chief financial officer (CFO) Cécile Cabanis, who has held the position since February 2025. The results highlighted that fashion and leather goods are indeed the vibrant heart of the luxury giant.

Key figures for 2024

Turnover for 2024: 84.7 billion euros, down one percent.

Profit from recurring operations (operating profit): 19.6 billion euros, down 14 percent.

Net profit (final profit after all expenses): 12.6 billion euros.

Operating margin: 23.1 percent

Available cash flow: 10.5 billion euros, up 29 percent

Operating investments: 5.5 billion euros.

Debt-to-equity ratio: 13.3 percent. For context: a ratio of 13 percent means that for every euro of equity (shareholders’ money and reinvested profits), the company has 0.13 euros of debt. In other words, 87 percent of the funding comes from the group.

Dividend amount for 2024: 13 euros, up 22 percent in five years.

Geographical distribution of sales

25 percent of sales were made in the Americas, 25 percent in Europe, 28 percent in Asia (down 3 percent compared to 2023), 9 percent in Japan (up 7 percent) and 13 percent in Latin America.

Sales by activity 2024 versus 2023

48 percent of sales came from fashion and leather goods. Turnover: 41 billion euros compared to 42 billion in 2023. This represents a published (overall) growth of minus 3 percent and an organic growth (which distinguishes what actually comes from internal development) of minus one percent.

23 percent came from selective retailing (Sephora, La Samaritaine, Le Bon Marché rive gauche, La Grande Épicerie de Paris, DFS and 24S) and other activities: 18 billion euros compared to 17 billion in 2023. This represents a published growth of plus 2 percent and an organic growth of plus 6 percent.

12 percent from watches and jewellery: 10 billion euros compared to 10.9 billion. This represents a published growth of minus 3 percent and an organic growth of minus 2 percent.

10 percent from perfumes and cosmetics: 8.4 billion euros compared to 8.2 billion. This represents a published growth of plus 2 percent and an organic growth of plus 4 percent.

7 percent from wines and spirits: 5.8 million euros compared to 6.6 billion. This represents a published growth of minus 11 percent and an organic growth of minus 8 percent.