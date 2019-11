M&S reported its net profit for H1 slipped on Wednesday. Revenues slipped by 2 percent from the same period last year.

The company's pre-tax profit for H1 was 177 million pounds, down from 213 million pounds a year earlier. Revenues dropped to 4,861 million pounds.

As of 2019, M&S has more than 81,000 employees and operates over 1,000 stores.

This story was generated by Arria, an AI tool that turns data into stories. You can report errors or bugs to [email protected]