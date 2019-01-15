M&S to close another 17 stores putting over 1000 jobs at risk

Marks and Spencer Plc (M&S) has revealed locations of 17 further stores, which it plans to close as a part of its previously announced five-year plan to shutter over 100 stores by 2022, reports BBC. The store closures are expected to impact 1,045 staff members, who, the company said, will now be a part of consultation process.

The 17 proposed locations include stores in Ashford, Barrow, Bedford, Boston, Buxton, Cwmbran, Deal, Felixstowe, Huddersfield, Hull, Junction One, Antrim Outlet, Luton Arndale, Newark, Northwich, Rotherham, Sutton Coldfield and Weston-super-Mare. Quoting a statement from the company, the report added: “it will now consult staff and listen to any alternative suggestions from them for how to keep the stores open. No stores will close until this process has been completed."

The 30 stores that M&S has already pulled the shutters on include stores in Andover, Basildon, Birkenhead, Bournemouth, Bridlington, Clacton, Covent Garden, Crewe (relocation), Darlington, Dover, Durham, Falkirk, Fareham, Fforestfach, Greenock (relocation), Keighley, Kettering, New Mersey Speke Shopping Park, Newmarket, Newry (relocation), Northampton, Portsmouth, Putney, Redditch, Slough, Stockport, Stockton, Walsall, Warrington and Wokingham. According to the report, another eight stores, which were previously been announced as set to close include: East Kilbride, Edgware Broadwalk, Falmouth, Holloway Road, Kirkcaldy, Llandudno (relocation), St Helens (relocation) and Wigan (Food hall opening at Robin Retail Park).

For its third quarter to December 29, 2018, M&S reported 4.8 percent decline in UK Clothing & Home sales to 1,103 million pounds with like-for-like sales down 2.4 percent. The company said in a statement that Clothing & Home revenue reflecting lower footfall to stores, partly as a result of increasing pace of closures.

Picture:M&S media gallery