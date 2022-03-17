Maap moves European operations to the UK

Australian cycling apparel brand Maap has moved its European operations to the UK, opening its first UK office in London.

The Melbourne-based brand is continuing its expansion into the UK market, following the launch of its UK specific web store and warehouse in December, with a London office that will serve as its base for European marketing and sales staff.

Maap states that the move further recognises the UK as a “key market” for the growing brand and enables it to serve its local dealer network better while empowering the brand to get involved with the British cycling community.

Andrew Montgomery, Maap’s UK/EU brand manager, said in a statement: “The UK has grown to be a key market for us and with such an active community of Maap cyclists, London was an obvious choice when we were looking to continue our European expansion.

“Having a UK office will not only mean we can deliver a better experience to our customers and local stockists but also allow us to become a bigger part of the British cycling scene. This community has helped us get to where we are today, and we’re excited to give back.”