Macron reports revenue growth in the UK, Europe and the US

Italian sportswear brand Macron, known for its teamwear across football, rugby and basketball, has reported revenue growth of 14.7 percent year-on-year for the first half of 2025, compared to 2024, and up 30 percent from 2023.

Macron, which provides kits for football teams such as the 2025 FA Cup winners Crystal Palace and celebrity-owned Wrexham AFC, saw its total revenues increase to 107 million euros, up from 93 million euros for the same period last year and 79 million euros in H1 2023.

This builds on the momentum reported in April, where Macron said consolidated turnover in 2024 reached 223.6 million euros, 13.7 percent higher than in 2023 (196.6 million euros) and over 30 percent higher than in 2022 (170 million euros).

The positive performance is being linked to the sportswear brand’s focus on international expansion. While the UK and Italy remain the sportswear brand’s top markets, Macron notes “significant growth” in Germany and the US.

Revenues in the US rose sharply from 1.4 million euros in H1 2024 to 5.4 million euros in H1 2025, supported by the opening of a new distribution centre in Connecticut last year. Germany also reported revenue increases of 45 percent this year, compared to 2024.

Gianluca Pavanello, chief executive of Macron, said in a statement: “The results achieved in the first half of 2025 once again confirm the soundness of our growth path and the value of the strategic choices made in recent years, particularly in terms of internationalisation and our unwavering commitment to product quality.

“Our expansion into complex markets shows that our model based on innovation, sporting passion and attention to detail is appreciated worldwide. At the same time, the ongoing investments in the Macron Campus are essential to supporting this growth: we want to keep improving, looking to the future with ambition, convinced that beautiful things are created in beautiful places.”