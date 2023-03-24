Macy’s appoints Paramount Global CFO Naveen Chopra to its board of directors

Macy’s, Inc. has announced the appointment of Naveen Chopra, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Paramount Global, to its board of directors, effective April 1, 2023.

Chopra, the company said in a release, is an established financial and operational leader who has served as chief financial officer for several high-growth, innovative companies over the past 20 years. In his current role, Chopra oversees Paramount Global’s financial operations and global corporate development and strategy.

“Naveen brings impressive experience at the intersection of digital innovation and financial growth to our board. His career as a CFO spans consumer, technology and media companies, and we are confident his insights will be highly relevant to us as we build on our position as a digitally led, modern department store,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc.

Previously, Chopra was chief financial officer of Amazon’s Devices and Services Business, responsible for some of Amazon’s consumer businesses including Alexa and Echo, FireTV, Ring, Kindle and the Amazon Appstore. Chopra, the company added, has also executed corporate transformations, including while as chief financial officer of both Pandora Media and TiVo Corporation.

“Macy’s, Inc. has reimagined how consumers engage with its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury brands and I am energised to join the board at a time when the enterprise is poised for future growth,” added Chopra.

Earlier in his career, Chopra held business development roles at both large enterprises like Microsoft and Hewlett Packard and early-stage venture-backed companies including WebTV, Ofoto, and Rearden Steel. He earned bachelor’s degrees in computer science and economics from Stanford and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

The company also announced that John Bryant and Leslie Hale, both of whom have served on the board since 2015, will not stand for re-election at the company’s 2023 annual meeting. Both have served as members and leaders of the audit and finance committees during their tenure – Bryant has chaired the audit committee since 2016 while Hale has served as finance committee chair since 2022.

Following the 2023 annual meeting, the Macy’s, Inc. board will be comprised of 13 members, 12 of whom are independent and continue to represent a diverse range of ages, experiences, skills and ethnicities. Chopra will serve on the audit and finance committees.