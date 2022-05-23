Macy’s makes number of sustainable commitments through new partnerships

Off-price retailer Macy’s Inc. has announced it is joining a number of initiatives and partnerships with the aim of advancing its sustainability and community-centred priorities.

The retailer has revealed that it has joined the Better Cotton organisation in support of its goal to use 100 percent “preferred materials” in its exclusive brands by 2030.

“Macy’s is proud to join Better Cotton as we continue to take concrete steps towards achieving sustainability production goals with our private brands,” said Keelin Evans, vice president of sustainability at Macy’s Inc. in a release.

Evans continued: “As we build on the public commitments outlined in our social purpose platform, we are leveraging key partnerships like Better Cotton to help us attain our sustainability goals throughout our value chain.”

Additionally, the company also announced it has donated nearly 1.5 million dollars to the Trust for Public Land (TPL) initiative following a partnership with the organisation that saw it ask customers if they wanted to round-up their in-store purchases for the donation. The funds will go towards the initiative’s Community Schoolyards projects which aid in the transformation of barren public parks.

Next to these commitments, Macy’s has also partnered with HERproject’s Business for Social Responsibility to empower women in global factories, as well as the Give Back Box Clothing Recycling Programme, which will see the retailer allow customers to donate unwanted clothing throughout June.