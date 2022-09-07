Macy’s names Pam Quintiliano as head of investor relations

Macy’s, Inc. has announced that Pam Quintiliano will join the company as head of investor relations, effective September 12, 2022. Quintiliano will report to Adrian Mitchell, chief financial officer of Macy’s.

In this role, the company said in a statement, Quintiliano will be responsible for leading the company’s active investor relations program, effectively communicating the company’s strategy to all classes of investors, with a goal of building and maintaining strong relationships with the investment community.

“Pam brings a wealth of experience to this role, with a deep understanding of the retail industry and financial community, including more than two decades as both a sell- and buy-side analyst,” said Adrian Mitchell.

Quintiliano will succeed Mike McGuire, who previously announced his intent to retire after more than three years at Macy’s, Inc. and more than a 20-year career in investor relations. The company added that McGuire will stay on through the end of September to help with the transition.

Quintiliano joins Macy’s from Abercrombie & Fitch Co., where she most recently served as the group vice president of investor relations. Prior to Abercrombie, Quintiliano has more than 20 years of experience as an equity research analyst with a specialised focus on retail and manufacturing.

Quintiliano holds a bachelor's degree from Bowdoin College.