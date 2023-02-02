Macy's partners with Pattern Beauty to expand its hair care portfolio

Macy’s has announced the launch of Pattern Beauty with the brand’s extensive assortment of washes, treatments, styling tools and more.

As the brand’s first-ever department store partner, Pattern, the company said in a release, expands Macy’s portfolio of hair care products, specifically in the curl category.

“We are thrilled to begin our relationship with Pattern Beauty and honoured to be their first department store partner. Tracee Ellis Ross and her brand empower everyone to celebrate their individuality, centred around the celebration of black beauty and textured hair,” said Nicolette Bosco, VP of Beauty at Macy’s.

The company added that Pattern Beauty’s hair care products and tools with prices ranging from 9 dollars to 25 dollars, including the Detangling Nectar, Curl Mousse, Edge Tool and more are now available to shop on Macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and at select Macy’s stores nationwide.

“When looking for Pattern’s first ever department store partner, it was important to me that we work with a brand that celebrates individuality. We are thrilled to introduce our products to the Macy’s consumer and work with the brand to continue telling our story,” added Pattern CEO & founder Tracee Ellis Ross.