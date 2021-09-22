Macy's plans to hire 76,000 employees ahead of holiday season

Macy’s has announced plans to hire approximately 76,000 new full- and part-time employees across its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers ahead of the holiday season.

Around 48,000 positions will be holiday roles, while the rest will be permanent positions, the US department store chain said Tuesday. About 21,200 of the 76,000 positions are for fulfillment center colleagues, such as warehouse colleagues and forklift drivers.

The news comes after rival Walmart earlier this month announced plans to hire 20,000 employees to meet increased demand during the busy holiday season.