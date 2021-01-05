Macy’s promotes Nata Dvir to Chief Merchandising Officer

Macy’s, Inc. has announced that Nata Dvir has been named Chief Merchandising Officer of the Macy’s brand, effective February 1, 2021. She currently serves as Macy’s senior vice president and general business manager for beauty and center core merchandise. In her new role, the company said in a statement, Dvir will be responsible for leading Macy’s merchandising, with oversight of all merchandising categories and private brands. She will report to Jeff Gennette, Macy’s, Inc. chairman and chief executive officer.

“Nata is a strong merchant with deep connections to our partners, first-rate instincts and an eye for newness,” said Gennette, adding, “I’m confident that she will continue our merchandising transformation, influencing our customers’ personal style through accessible fashion, clear value and an enhanced digital and store experience.”

Dvir has held various leadership roles within Macy’s merchant organization, including experience in men’s, beauty, shoes, jewellery, food and licensed businesses. In September 2017, Dvir was named Macy’s general business manager for beauty, a new role in the organization. In February 2020, Dvir added responsibility for Center Core merchandise, including jewelry, handbags, shoes, intimate apparel and accessories. Dvir began her career as an executive trainee at Macy’s.

The company added that she will succeed Patti Ongman, who, as previously announced, plans to retire at the end of the 2020 fiscal year.

Picture:Macy's media assets