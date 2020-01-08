Macy’s reports improvement in comparable sales

Macy’s, Inc. has announced that comparable sales on owned basis for the months of November and December 2019 rose 0.7 percent, while on owned plus licensed basis, comparable sales were up 0.6 percent.

“Macy’s, Inc.’s performance during the holiday season reflected a strong trend improvement from the third quarter. Our digital business and Growth150 stores performed well. Additionally, customers responded to our gifting assortment and marketing strategy, particularly in the 10 days before Christmas,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc.

Picture:Facebook/Macy's