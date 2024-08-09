Macy’s expands media network through AI-driven Rokt partnership

Macy’s Media Network, the in-house media platform of the US department store giant, has said it is expanding its retail media capabilities via an expanded partnership with AI and machine-learning tech provider Rokt in order to provide a more personalised experience for shoppers.

In a release, vice president of the Macy’s media division, Michael Krans, said of the new collaboration: “Macy’s Media Network has seen increased customer engagement since launching our partnership with Rokt.

“Rokt’s unique AI-powered technology enables us to use our first-party data to provide our customers with high quality, premium offers from non-endemic advertisers post purchase, communicating the right message at the right time, ultimately leading to increased customer engagement.”

With this, Macy’s is expanding its relationship with Rokt to optimise new advertising use cases throughout the shopping journey for future experiences, including support for strategic initiatives like credit card enrollment and membership in loyalty programmes.

Initially launched last year, the Macy’s and Rokt partnership was designed to provide customers with post-purchase offers, relevancy and engagement by utilising intelligence powered by transactions across multiple channels.

Expanding on this, Elizabeth Buchanan, chief commercial officer of Rokt, said: “This partnership is empowering Macy’s to connect more closely with its online customers by delivering highly relevant messages from our non-endemic advertising partners at the end of the purchase when they are still in a transaction mindset, making the shopping experience more memorable, personal, and impactful.”