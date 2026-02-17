Maison Margiela drives growth for OTB Group amidst overall revenue decrease

Otb's revenue amounted to 1.7 billion euros (2.01 billion dollars) at December 31, 2025, down 4.8 percent at constant exchange rates compared to 2024. On Tuesday, through a statement, the group which owns the brands Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni, Viktor&Rolf, the companies Staff International and Brave Kid, and a stake in the brand Amiri, announced that EBITDA stood at 237.3 million euros, equal to 15.1 percent on net sales. Net sales totalled 1.6 billion euros, down 5 percent at constant exchange rates compared to 2024. The group's EBIT amounted to 10.1 million euros.

Maison Margiela recorded growth of 8.4 percent

"Among the most positive performances, Maison Margiela stands out, closing the year with significant growth of over 8 percent, confirming its development trajectory. Very encouraging results also for Diesel, which achieves the highest profitability level of the last ten years. Japan's performance remains stable and, despite a complex national economic situation, continues to perform positively within the group, representing over 27 percent of global revenue. I am also extremely satisfied with the results achieved in North America, which shows signs of growth, as well as the first positive feedback in the Middle East and Mexico," Ubaldo Minelli, chief executive officer of Otb Group, emphasised in the statement.

The net financial position stands at 40 million euros.

"Maison Margiela's growth trend continues, consolidating its weight within Otb," management observed, adding that the group recorded positive performances both in new geographies, such as the Middle East, and in consolidated markets such as North America. This occurred despite an unfavourable context for the fashion and luxury market, a geopolitical framework characterised by high uncertainty and a scenario of penalising exchange rates.

The retail channel marked minus 2.6 percent and the wholesale channel minus 14.7 percent.

Regarding individual geographical areas, the Japanese market holds steady, representing 27.4 percent of total business. The company recorded growth in North America, up 5.9 percent, and the Middle East, up 9 percent, and a slowdown in the Chinese market and in Europe.

Renzo Rosso honoured with the Légion d'honneur

"I am convinced that creativity must always remain at the centre of business processes, even in a complex historical moment, in which the fashion sector is slowing down due to global geopolitical and economic situations. It is the only real weapon we have to emerge from every crisis, because it allows us to anticipate change, to innovate and to transform difficulties into concrete growth opportunities," said Renzo Rosso, founder and president of Otb Group.

"2025 was also the year in which I obtained an honour that makes me particularly proud, the Légion d'honneur from the French government, a recognition that has great value for me and represents a stimulus to strengthen our presence in France. Italy and France are two pillars of excellence in the international fashion landscape, which have influenced the entire world and which must continue to maintain a central role in the creative and industrial development of the sector," explained Renzo Rosso, founder and president of Otb Group.

Strategy for individual brands of Otb galaxy

Looking at individual brands, management emphasised that Diesel improved its profitability, recording the best result of the last ten years, thanks to significant investments made in recent years for the brand's repositioning. The brand continued to promote its values of democracy and inclusion, organising the first completely public show during Milan Fashion Week in September 2025 for the presentation of the spring/summer 2026 collection. In 2025, investments in direct channels continued, with significant openings in Berlin and Seoul. In particular, in Seoul, one of the brand's largest flagship stores was inaugurated in the Hannam district, conceived as a cultural hub capable of integrating fashion, design and global trends. In January 2026, Diesel also announced the appointment of Andrea Rigogliosi as chief executive officer of the brand.

In the luxury segment, Maison Margiela continues its positive trend, up 8.4 percent, and represents the brand with the most significant growth within the group. "With the appointment of Glenn Martens to creative direction, the brand was protagonist of Paris Haute Couture Week in July, with the designer's first Artisanal show, and the subsequent ready-to-wear collection in October 2025. During the year, the brand continued its international retail expansion, with entry into Canada, the opening of the first stores in Mexico and the strengthening of presence in the Middle East," the statement explains.

In 2025, Jil Sander announced the appointment of Simone Bellotti as creative director of the brand, with the objective of further elevating the positioning of a strategic maison for the group. Bellotti presented his first ready-to-wear spring/summer 2026 collection during Milan Fashion Week in September 2025, followed by the pre-collection autumn/winter 2026. During the year, the brand strengthened its retail presence in the Asia Pacific region with new openings in China and Japan. Jil Sander also presented the first fragrance line in collaboration with Coty, Olfactory Series 1, and relaunched the historic collaboration with Puma, resuming a pioneering dialogue between luxury and sport initiated in 1998.

Marni has begun a new phase with the change of creative direction, entrusted to Meryll Rogge, a choice that reflects the desire to strengthen the brand's identity through a contemporary vision coherent with the maison's original DNA. The debut on the runways of the new creative direction is expected on the occasion of the next Milan Fashion Week in February 2026.

Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren at end of spring summer 25 show Credits: Viktor&Rolf

Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren, founders and designers of Viktor&Rolf, were reconfirmed to the creative direction of the haute couture maison in February 2025. They celebrated 30 years of their career with the exhibition "Viktor&Rolf. Fashion statements" which, after Munich, was brought to the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.