Mamas & Papas new CEO sets out expansion plans

British nursery and childrenswear retailer Mamas & Papas is expanding into Australia and Western Europe before re-entering the US, its new CEO has revealed.

Nathan Williams, who was previously the company’s chief operating officer before being promoted to the helm of the business in January, outlined the growth plans to Drapers.

He told the news outlet that the retailer will start stocking its products at multiple independents in Sydney and Melbourne from next month, and is also in talks with potential stockists in Germany and the Netherlands to bolster its presence in Western Europe over the coming year.

Williams also said the company will convert its holding warehouse in China into a replenishment warehouse for the APAC region.

In the coming 18 months, Mamas & Papas aims to return to the US market, Williams added.

The company also aims to open five to 10 concessions in the coming two to three years in its home market of the UK, mainly in the south of England.

The new strategy comes amid a turnaround strategy at Mamas & Papas after the business fell into administration in 2019.

One key part of that plan includes the roll out of a fleet of concessions with British high street giants Next and Marks & Spencer. It opened a total of 15 concessions with the former and two with the latter in 2022.

In the year to March 2022, the retailer increased sales by 35 percent to 126 million pounds, while its pre-tax profit increased to 6.8 million pounds from 1.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Williams told Drapers that the pandemic allowed the business to “pause and recalibrate” and focus more on its digital sales channel, which now makes up 40 percent of overall sales.