Mamas & Papas plans expansion as profits rise

Mamas & Papas is understood to be planning a ramp up of its expansion strategy as profits at the baby clothing retailer continue to rise.

The company is said to be mapping out 10 more concessions in Next and Marks & Spencer, according to The Mail on Sunday, ahead of what could be a record-breaking year for the firm.

This insight was outlined by chief executive Nathan Williams, who told the media outlet that the company had “a phenomenal golden quarter of peak trade”.

In the 13 weeks to December 31, Mamas & Papas reported a 7 percent increase in underlying sales, while profits had risen a further 50 percent.

Meanwhile, for the retailer’s holding company, Stork Beta Ltd, the year to March 2023 saw sales of 144 million pounds, up from 126 million pounds in 2022. Pretax profits, meanwhile, were up from 6.2 million pounds to 8.2 million pounds.

Williams noted that growth had been seen across all of the company’s channels, including its owned stores, concessions and online platform.

A further expansion would build on the retailer’s current 33 ‘store-in-store’ spaces, existing both in Next and Marks & Spencer, with a further expansion also set for Spain, Thailand and Indonesia.