Mamas & Papas reports improved underlying performance with operating profit up

Mamas & Papas operated against a challenging economic backdrop in 2025 but delivered an improved underlying performance across the group, with profitability strengthening despite continued cost and consumer pressures.

According to the holding company accounts filed with the UK's Companies House, which represent the full business, the group recorded a loss before tax of just 13,000 pounds for the period, a substantial improvement on the loss of more than two million pounds reported the previous year. Operating profit rose sharply to 3.9 million pounds, up from one million pounds in the prior period, highlighting stronger trading and improved operational efficiency.

While revenue growth continued to be supported by solid UK sales and momentum within international wholesale channels, the group also benefited from better gross margins. Cost control and operational leverage helped offset inflationary pressures, contributing to the marked improvement in operating results.

The company's wholesale business reported a pre-exceptional operating profit for the period to March 30 of 100,000 pounds, down from 1.8 million pounds in the year prior. The division swung to a pre-tax loss of 3.4 million pounds, down from a profit of 1.8 million pounds. Its turnover, however, rose from 108.1 million pounds to 114.2 million pounds.

Separately, the parent company, Stork Beta, reported EBITDA of 11.3 million pounds, down from 13.2 million pounds last year. The reduction reflects ongoing investment and the wider economic environment, rather than any deterioration in core trading performance.

Looking ahead, Mamas & Papas remains cautiously optimistic. The group recognises the potential impact of changes to National Insurance and the ongoing strain on household disposable income as cost-of-living pressures persist. Nevertheless, the business plans to continue investing in product development and brand differentiation, aiming to maintain relevance and competitiveness in a demanding retail landscape.

