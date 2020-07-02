Business
Mango attracts almost 900,000 new online customers during lockdown
By Huw Hughes
12 minutes ago
Spanish fashion brand Mango has said it attracted almost 900,000 new online customers during lockdown, bringing its active e-commerce customers to nearly six million.
Mango’s online turnover increased by almost 50 percent between 15 March and 1 June compared to the same period last year. In that same period, it registered over 140 million visits to its e-commerce platforms - a 20 percent increase year-on-year.
“In 2019, Mango online sales already accounted for 24 percent of our total turnover. And this year, our e-commerce channel has exceeded the initial growth target of 20 percent, which is without doubt an excellent figure,” Mango CEO Toni Ruiz said in a statement. “The lockdown caused by the Covid-19 health crisis has intensified the process of digital transformation within the sector.
“The fact that we launched our e-commerce business 20 years ago has allowed us to face this exceptional circumstance with full guarantees and the capacity to deal with the growth in e-commerce. We will continue to accelerate the digital transformation of the entire company.”
In 2019, Mango reported a 26.7 percent growth in online sales to 564 million euros, representing 24 percent of total group turnover.
Photo Credit: PR Consulting