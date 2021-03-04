Mango invests 42 million euros in new corporate campus

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has invested 42 million euros in the creation of a new corporate building at the company’s facilities in Palau-solità i Plegamans, Barcelona.

The building, which has been conceived as a research and development centre, will act as “a motor of change for the organisation” according to CEO Toni Ruiz, and will be a gateway to attract both national and international talent.

Around half of the 42 million euros has already gone to refurbishing some of the buildings located at the company headquarters, while the remained will be spent on the construction of 20,000 square metres of new office space.

The construction work is set to begin in late 2021, with the entire campus slated to be fully operational by 2024, by which point it will have a total surface area of 93,400 square metres, of which 61,000 square metres will be office space.

“We want to promote a new way of working that will allow all our employees to work according to the strategy of customer-centricity, which should govern all our decisions and initiatives,” said Ruiz in a release.

“We are committed to building a company culture by empowering our employees, so that they can lead initiatives that will become the principal levers of change of the company.”