Mango invests in sustainable 3D printing startup

Fashion giant Mango is demonstrating its commitment to innovation by investing in Ziknes through its Mango StartUp Studio accelerator.

Ziknes specializes in software and robotic 3D printing systems that enable rapid transition from design to printing using recycled materials. Mango's investment includes financial support through a convertible participation loan, and Ziknes will benefit from participation in an acceleration program offering insights into Mango's operations and guidance from experts, particularly in furniture design.

This marks the fifth investment by Mango StartUp Studio, which prioritises technology and sustainability. Ziknes, founded in 2021, aims to revolutionise manufacturing by integrating 3D printing and robotics to enhance efficiency, flexibility, and sustainability in production.

Mango StartUp Studio collaborates with IESE Business School, a globally-ranked business school holding the top position worldwide according to the Financial Times since 2015.

With nearly four decades of experience and boasting one of the most advanced and international technological and distribution ecosystems, Mango said it aims to share its knowledge and expertise in the fashion industry to support the entrepreneurial environment.