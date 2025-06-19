Mango partners with Circulose to increase textile circularity

Spanish fast-fashion retailer Mango is the first brand to partner with Swedish circular material company Circulose since its restart, as the retailer aims to integrate the next-gen material into its production chain.

The partnership underscores a milestone in Mango’s commitment to working more sustainably and sits in line with its long-term strategy to move towards a circular production model and reduce its overall environmental impact.

Mango will now begin using fibers made from Circulose pulp, which is produced from cotton waste that has been recycled through a chemical process, in its collections, while offering full transparency and traceability.

“This collaboration marks a step on our sustainability roadmap as we strive to exclusively use fibers with lower environmental impact by 2030 and reflects our commitment to fostering a more circular and responsible fashion ecosystem, where innovation and environmental stewardship go hand in hand,” said Andrés Fernández, Mango’s sustainability and sourcing director, in a statement.

Mango partners with Circulose Credits: Unsplash

“We are excited to lead the way in transforming the fashion landscape and inspiring others to join us. After launching Re-Viste in Spain to assist consumers in giving their garments a second life, we are now committed to advancing recycling through our partnership with Circulose.”

Circulose is a regenerated material made from cotton-rich waste textiles that can be used to replace virgin materials such as wood pulp or cotton for more circular textile production. Maintaining the same properties, such as quality and design capabilities, Circulos is a ‘dissolving pulp’ that can produce regenerated fibers such as viscose, lyocell, modal, and acetate. These fibers are then spun into yarns, transformed into fabrics, and ultimately crafted into new, high-quality garments, closing the loop with precision and purpose.

“We’re proud to welcome Mango as a Circularity Scaling Partner and inspired by the brand’s bold ambitions,” said Jonatan Janmark, CEO of Circulose, in a statement. “As part of our new strategy to deliver a full circularity solution with expanded services for committed brands, we’re excited to work closely with Mango to efficiently integrate Circulose at scale into its supply chain.”

Mango’s new partnership with Circulose is part of the company’s broader sustainability strategy for 2030; the goals include supporting innovation, a shift toward lower-impact materials, advancing circularity within the textile industry, decarbonizing supply chains, and safeguarding worker wellbeing throughout the value chain.

Mango has made the integration of sustainable fibers and responsible production a cornerstone of its value proposition, with a clear strategic focus on circular design. Its sustainability efforts prioritize low-impact materials, waste reduction through reusable patterns, and designs that enhance durability and recyclability.

In 2024, Mango introduced regenerative cotton through a collaboration with Materra, and by year’s end, nearly 30 percent of its collection followed circular design principles. Mango also co-founded the Association for Textile and Footwear Waste Management, positioning Spain at the forefront of circular waste practices. Under the name Re-Viste, the initiative began trialing textile recycling models in six Spanish municipalities.