Mango partners with marine biologist to aid Mediterranean sea restoration

Spanish fashion group Mango has announced a new partnership with marine biologist Manu San Félix to support his Declaration for the Mediterranean, an initiative designed to protect and restore the Mediterranean sea.

The declaration itself, formed by San Félix’s Asociación Vellmarí, will consist of a manifesto highlighting the evolution and deterioration of the sea with the main goal of obtaining signatures to promote the protection of 30 percent of the Spanish Mediterranean.

Once drafted, a campaign will be launched to support the project, with the goal of involving the scientific community and civil society before taking the manifesto to the government.

For Mango’s participation, the retailer has designed a range of solidarity t-shirts and trousers with the slogan ‘From the sea for the sea’, each available in selected stores in Spain, the US, Croatia and Greece and via its website in Spain.

All profits from the sale of the merchandise will be donated to the Asociación Vellmarí to help the organisation in pioneering a project for the replanting of the marine plant, posidonia.

Mango said that it had developed the collection alongside textile supplier Pyratex, with the products said to be made from seaweed and wood cellulose blended with cotton.

In a release, Toni Ruiz, Mango CEO, said: “As a company with roots in Barcelona, with a strong Mediterranean spirit and a firm commitment to sustainability, for Mango it is an honour to collaborate with a recognised expert like Manu San Félix in this initiative, which promotes the protection and recovery of a location that is as special to us as the Mediterranean Sea.”