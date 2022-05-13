Mango partners with Parsons to award training scholarships

The Spanish fashion multinational Mango has signed a collaboration agreement with the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York to reinforce Mango's strategic plan. The collaboration aims to consolidate its presence in the United States and be among its five leading markets in three years; it has started by opening its new flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York.

The initial duration of this alliance will be five years; Mango and Parsons are aiming to support members of the new generations who have interests in the fields of design and retail by awarding a series of training scholarships. A fund of 250 thousand dollars will be used to finance the studies and development of students enrolled in the MPS Fashion Management Program of the New York school. It is a program that covers a series of different strategic areas for the fashion industry's future, such as new technologies, sourcing, marketing, merchandising, entrepreneurship and the development of new business models.

In addition to granting these scholarships, Mango will simultaneously participate in Parsons' training programs, especially within the school's Fashion Management Program to provide and make available to its students its extensive experience and knowledge as a leading multinational in the fashion industry.

"The MPS Fashion Management Program at Parsons School of Fashion is pleased to partner with Mango to award scholarships to students in this expanding new program designed to groom a new era of fashion world leaders," Ben Barry said, dean of the Parsons School of Fashion, through statements released by Mango on the occasion of the signing of the agreement, made official by the signatures of Barry and that of Toni Ruiz, CEO of Mango.

"Thanks to the help of Mango," added the dean of Parsons. "We can open access to this program" to "students whose experiences and perspectives are very necessary for the fashion industry," especially when it comes to "identify challenges, develop creative strategies and develop new paths" for the industry.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.es and it was translated by Andrea Byrne.