Manolo Blahnik teams up with Bluebell Group for Hong Kong expansion

Manolo Blahnik Group has expanded its existing partnership with luxury brand operator Bluebell Group, forming a joint venture dedicated to the Hong Kong market.

This latest agreement by the duo, which currently operate partnerships in Asia regions like Japan, Malaysia and Singapore, looks to further support the brand’s wider strategic growth plans in the Asia Pacific region.

Their first step is the opening of a Manolo Blahnik boutique in the Lee Gardens shopping mall, which is to be followed by two additional store openings, including a location in the Pacific Place shopping centre scheduled to open in the final quarter of the year.

The Lee Gardens space draws inspiration from Manolo Blahnik’s boutique in London’s Burlington Arcade, as seen in the use of geometric design, a curved glass store front and squared panelling.

In a release, CEO of Manolo Blahnik, Kristina Blahnik, said: “We are delighted to be entering the next phase of our relationship with Bluebell Group as we look to develop Manolo Blahnik’s presence in Hong Kong and consolidate our position in this dynamic market.

“Bluebell Group has been our established partner since 2016 and the mutual trust we have in each other has given us this wonderful new opportunity to enhance our offering in Hong Kong and tell the incredibly rich story of our heritage and craft.”