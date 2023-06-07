MAPIC launches Academy Challenge retail brand incubator

MAPIC, the all-in-one trade show that combines retail, food, entertainment and technology in Cannes, has launched a new retail brand incubator in partnership with Nhood.

The brand-new start-up incubator competition, the MAPIC Academy Challenge, is looking to support the best niche retail, leisure and food and beverage concepts in their development and will work with five new retail brands to open their first physical stores.

The project serves as the cornerstone of MAPIC’s push to champion innovative retail brands, and the winner will be announced at the MAPIC Awards Gala Dinner and will receive prize money towards the development, as well as a pop-up store provided by Nhood.

The top five concepts selected as finalists will also receive mentoring and support from a network of industry leaders in Paris in September. The same brands will also be backed by a presence at MAPIC, including a business desk at the event and visibility across all communications channels.

Francesco Pupillo, markets director at MAPIC, said in a statement: “As the leading meeting place or brands and property players, we are committed to identifying and pioneering truly unique, new brands that break new ground in their respective retail landscapes. MAPIC Academy provides the best new concepts and projects access to expertise, visibility, and development support to fulfil their extraordinary potential.”

Applications for the incubator are open for brands less than five years old with no physical locations but with plans to develop one, or a maximum of one physical location and plans to expand into commercial spaces such as shopping centres, retail parks or department stores until August 4. Brands must enter through one of five categories: retail concept, leisure concept, food and beverage concept, online retailer, and sustainable and socially conscious new retail brand. In addition, the company must already be operational and have its corporate headquarters in a European nation.

The MAPIC Academy Challenge will culminate in a public pitch to a panel of experts, made up of board members of Nhood, as part of the MAPIC 2023 conference programme on November 28.