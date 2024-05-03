Marc Jacobs to halt use of reptile and ostrich skins

Following in the path of other luxury counterparts, Marc Jacobs has now confirmed that it will be banning the use of reptile and ostrich skins in its collections, according to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The nonprofit organisation has been pressuring Marc Jacobs, and other brands of the same calibre, to make such a move through various exposés that aim to reveal how such animals are treated in fashion’s supply chain.

An investigation by PETA Asia, for example, found appalling conditions at two python farms linked to the fashion industry, while other entities for the organisation have also conducted similar investigations with the same findings at farms for crocodiles, lizards and ostriches.

In a statement, PETA director of corporate responsibility, Laura Shields, said: “Behind every ostrich or reptile skin handbag was an individual who endured a life of misery, pain, and filth before being hacked to bits.

“PETA applauds Marc Jacobs’ compassionate decision to cut ties with this cruel industry and urges designers everywhere to follow its lead.”

While Marc Jacobs joins a growing list of other high-end labels – such as Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham and Chanel – in banning the use of animal-made materials, PETA is continuing to pressure luxury conglomerate LVMH to do the same.

The organisation has been mounting its efforts ahead of this year’s Olympic Games in Paris, where many of LVMH’s brands reside, criticising the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for accepting the fashion group as an official partner to the games despite its relations to the use of animal skins.