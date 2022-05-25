Marc O’Polo partners with Retraced for more supply chain transparency

Image: Marc O’Polo & Retraced

Swedish-German premium brand Marc O'Polo has entered into a strategic partnership with Blockchain start-up Retraced to achieve greater transparency in its supply chain and to be able to individually trace each item.

In doing so, the fashion company is not only tackling an important milestone in its own sustainability strategy, but is also gearing up for the impending German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (GSCA), which will apply to companies in Germany with more than 3,000 employees from 2023 and to those with more than 1,000 from 2024.

“Complete traceability in the supply chain is one of the most important topics in the industry. I am pleased we have found a partner in Retraced, who can accompany us on this essential and long-term project in an agile and transparent manner by using the latest technology,” comments Susanne Schwenger, CPO Marc O'Polo AG, in a press release.

The partnership with Retraced enables the brand to monitor the traceability of its products along the supply chain in a digitalised and standardised way in the future. Following the successful onboarding of the entire supplier base, the long-term goal is now to ensure that each individual product is completely and transparently traceable.

“The collaboration between Marc O'Polo and Retraced is an exciting step for the entire fashion industry. The project aims to show how deep supply chain transparency is made possible in a scalable way through efficient data exchange between brand and suppliers,” states Lukas Pünder, CEO & co-founder of Retraced.