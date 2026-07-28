Marc O'Polo expands membership program into international brand community

Marc O'Polo is transforming its customer loyalty programme, launched in 2019, into an international brand community, which will launch on August 3 in eleven European markets.

The programme will offer members exclusive benefits, content and experiences, extending the brand experience beyond the point of purchase, Marc O'Polo announced on Tuesday. Since the member programme was introduced in 2019, two million customers have registered. The guiding principle behind the development is “Love for the Product”.

The Marc O'Polo Community will be available from August 3 in the brand's stores and outlets, in participating franchise stores and in the online shop. The programme will initially launch in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, the Czech Republic and Romania.

It will combine a flexible points system based on the 'earn and burn' principle (collecting and redeeming points) with community levels, exclusive benefits and gamified elements such as challenges and badges. Members can earn points through sustainable behaviour or by participating in community activities, allowing them to reach new levels and unlock digital awards.

“With the Marc O'Polo Community, we are creating a place for everyone who shares our love for high-quality products and Scandinavian design,” said Dirk Schneider, chief sales officer at Marc O'Polo. “Our aim is to bring people together, offer inspiration and make the exchange with our community even more vibrant.”

In the future, the offering will also become part of the Marc O'Polo shopping app, connecting the brand's touchpoints more closely. Additional features, further benefits and launches in other markets are also planned.

This article was created with the help of AI.