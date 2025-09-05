Marcolin acquired by California-based Vsp Vision

Vsp Vision has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Marcolin from private equity firm Pai Partners and other minority shareholders. The acquisition of Marcolin represents a significant investment in the sector by the California-based Vsp Vision. The company stated that this will allow it to offer even more value to its stakeholders.

Founded in the heart of the Venetian eyewear district in 1961, Marcolin distributes its eyewear collections in over 125 countries. Its portfolio of luxury and lifestyle brands includes Tom Ford, Zegna, Christian Louboutin, Ic! berlin, and Max Mara, among others.

Transaction to be completed in fourth quarter of 2025

“The acquisition of Marcolin represents a further example of our commitment to targeted growth that will offer greater value to Vsp’s members, clients, doctors, and key users,” said Michael Guyette, president and CEO of Vsp Vision, based in Rancho Cordova, California. “With a portfolio that includes some of the world’s most appreciated brands and advanced in-house production processes, Marcolin will substantially expand our existing offering, distributed through the Marchon Eyewear brand. This will allow us to continue to offer the highest quality eyewear that meets the diverse needs of a growing global clientele.”

“We share the same passion and desire to offer the highest quality products to the widest possible customer base. Becoming part of Vsp Vision is the ideal choice for our successful journey,” added Fabrizio Curci, CEO and general manager of Marcolin. “We want to combine our experiences, enhance artisanal production, and continue to develop innovative products and complementary portfolios. We also aim to strengthen our geographic presence, with the goal of offering our customers only the best in terms of products and service.”

In the first six months of 2025, Marcolin recorded net sales of 295.7 million euros, an increase of 0.3 percent at constant exchange rates. The eyewear company consolidated its margins, with adjusted EBITDA standing at 52.3 million euros. The impact on net sales was positive, standing at 17.7 percent.

In the first six months of the year, the main sales regions were EMEA and the Americas. These recorded revenues of 161.3 million euros (plus 7.3 percent at current exchange rates, plus 7 percent at constant exchange rates) and 98.7 million euros (minus 7.4 percent at current exchange rates, minus 4.6 percent at constant exchange rates), respectively.