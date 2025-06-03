Marcolin and Guess extend licensing agreement to 2040

Italian eyewear manufacturer Marcolin and US fashion company Guess?, Inc. renewed their exclusive licensing agreement for the design, production and worldwide distribution of Guess and Marciano branded sunglasses and eyeglasses. The partnership, originally set to run until 2030, was extended for a further ten years to 2040.

"We are delighted with this early renewal, which underlines the strength and value of our long-standing collaboration with Guess," said chief executive officer and general manager of Marcolin, Fabrizio Curci. The Guess brand is one of the most important in Marcolin's portfolio and represents lifestyle and recognition worldwide.

Paul Marciano, co-founder and chief creative officer of Guess?, also commented on the renewal: "With this agreement, we are preparing for an almost 50-year collaboration." The partnership is characterised by deep trust and long-term commitment. Marciano expressed confidence in the joint future.

Marcolin was founded in 1961 in the heart of the Italian eyewear district in Veneto. The company closed the 2024 financial year with net sales of 545.8 million euros.