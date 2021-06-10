Marcolin and Guess renew eyewear license agreement

Marcolin and Guess have announced the early renewal of their license agreement for the design, manufacture and worldwide distribution of Guess and Marciano sunglasses and optical frames.

Commenting on the development, Fabrizio Curci, CEO and general manager of Marcolin, said: “This renewal underlines the importance and value of working with a group such as Guess, one of the most recognized lifestyle brands in the world.”

The company said in a statement that the partnership has been extended until 2030. Since 2013, Guess has represented the pillar brand in the ‘diffusion’ segment for Marcolin, with a wide range of eyewear that perfectly embodies the brand’s DNA and innovative style, with modern, trendy shapes and up-to-date designs.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Marcolin. With their continued focus on the Guess brand as a leader in optical frames and sunglasses, we look forward to great successes and collaborations in the future,” added Paul Marciano, co-founder of Guess.