Marcolin and Max Mara sign licensing agreement for Sportmax eyewear

Marcolin Group and Max Mara Fashion Group have entered into a worldwide licensing agreement for the design, production and distribution of sunglass and eyeglass frames for women, under the Sportmax brand. The company said in a statement that the agreement is valid for five years, with effect from January 1, 2019 until December 2023. The Sportmax Eyewear collection will be previewed for the optical channel in February 2019 at MIDO, largest global event dedicated to the eyewear sector.

Commenting on the development, Massimo Renon, CEO of Marcolin Group, said in a statement: “The partnership with Max Mara Fashion Group represents an alliance with one of the most important Made in Italy fashion houses — a symbol of excellence and experimentation. The Max Mara Group has found in us the ideal partner to further improve and internationalize the brand, developing common synergies and plans over the medium to long term.”

The company added that building on the brand’s aesthetics, in which sports and fashion influences merge together with tailoring, the new collection designed by Marcolin will be on sale from April 2019 at selected opticians and in Sportmax and Max Mara boutiques.

"We believe that this agreement is of strategic value in the development process of the Sportmax brand. We are confident that the partnership with Marcolin Group will ensure a global growth in the eyewear collection, consistent with the values of the Sportmax brand,” added Luigi Maramotti, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Max Mara Fashion Group.

Picture:Sportmax website