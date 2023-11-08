Marcolin completes acquisition of Ic! Berlin

Italian eyewear manufacturer Marcolin has finalised its acquisition of independent eyewear manufacturer Ic! Berlin GmbH.

Established in Berlin in 1996, Ic! Berlin manages the in-house design, prototyping, manufacturing and assembling of its luxury sunglasses and prescription frames internally.

In a statement, Marcolin said that around 140 of Ic! Berlin’s employees located at its headquarters in the German capital, manufacturing plant, and in two subsidiaries in Japan and the US, will be integrated within its organisation.

The acquisition is part of Marcolin’s strategy of enhancing its expertise in metal manufacturing and broadening its luxury portfolio, a segment it claims has “huge potential,” while also strengthening its market positioning in key areas, such as Asia and Europe.

Ic! Berlin will become one of Marcolin’s house brands, along with Web Eyewear, another Marcolin proprietary brand, to strengthen “a strategic segment for the company”.

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.