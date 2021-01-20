Marcolin Group appoints Marketing Communications Manager

Marcolin Group has announced the appointment of Roberta Viganò as Marketing Communication Manager.

Reporting directly to the Marketing, Communication & Events Director Matteo Blandi, Viganò, the company said, will be responsible for the worldwide communication activities of the group’s brands, supervising the PR, media planning & buying and digital communication areas, with the aim of strengthening the communication strategy and presence of the brands in our portfolio at a global level.

Viganò, the company added, has extensive experience in communications consolidated over the years in the fashion & luxury industry, including at Bally, where she was head of communications & marketing EMEA.

The appointment of Viganò, who will be based in Milan, is part of the company’s renewal process started with the appointment of Fabrizio Curci as group CEO.

Picture credit:Caracascom