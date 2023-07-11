Marcolin Group completes acquisition of its Mexico subsidiary

Eyewear group Marcolin has announced the completion of acquisition of its own subsidiary in Mexico.

The group has been present in the market for six years through a joint venture. As part of its greater corporate strategy to enhance its presence in key markets, the company said in a release, the group acquired the remaining 49 percent stake of the joint venture.

The company added that Marcolin Mexico, Marcolin’s own subsidiary located in Mexico City, will continue to closely support local stakeholders, while further improving and quickening responses to clients’ needs in a market with a strong growth potential.

Marcolin’s global network consists of 15 worldwide branches, in Europe (Benelux, DACH, France, Italy, Nordics, Spain, UK), Russia, the Americas (US, Brazil, México), Asia (Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore) and Australia (Sydney), one joint venture (UAE) and distributes its products in more than 125 countries.